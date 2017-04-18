High-level encryption for all of your devices; 2 years of Private Internet Access VPN only $59.95

Let’s be honest. You need to take your online security seriously with the ever growing amount of cyber theft and hacking that goes on every second. With each day that passes, it only gets worse. Don’t wait until it happens; be proactive and take measures to ensure you keep all of your information private.

About

Today’s Deal of the Day is one you should strongly consider. For just $59.95, you can get a two-year subscription to Private Internet Access VPN. It’s everything you need to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers from your everyday browsing.

Compatibility

Mac OS X

Windows

Linux

Android

iOS

High-level encryption ensures you’ll put an end to incessant digital advertising, while IP cloaking gives you access to the Internet uncensored from anywhere. With Private Internet Access, the only gateways to the outside Internet are the ones you open.

Features

Prevents data mining so you can browse anonymously

Blocks ads, trackers & malware w/ the new MACE feature

Connects instantly w/ one-click installers

Masks your location w/ IP cloaking

Allows the use of 5 devices simultaneously w/ unlimited bandwidth

Protects your identity w/ several layers of privacy

Bypasses censorship filters so you are free from geographic restrictions

Stops traffic w/ a kill switch if the VPN connection is unexpectedly terminated

Where to Buy

If you’re ready to get serious about your online security, or want to get into torrenting without snooping, pick up a license to Private Internet Access. AndroidGuys readers can save 63% and purchase one for only $59.95 right now.