Hiya Business Profiles lets Galaxy S8 users search for businesses right from the dialer app

In anticipation of the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ global release on April 21, caller ID and call blocker specialist, Hiya announced it’s expanding its partnership with the Korean tech giant in order to bring the new Business Profiles product onboard the new devices.

Business Profiles offers a novel way of finding and contacting business without having to leave the phone dialer. Now, when Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users open up the phone app on their device, they will see a new tab called Places (which replaces the old Favorites tab) next to the Log and Contacts tabs. From there, owners can quickly find and call any local business, by searching categories such as Restaurants, Shopping, Health, Automotive, Financial, Travel, Public Services and more.

Places will also provide recommendations based on the user’s location and time of day. So if you are passing through the center at launch time, the service will show you the best restaurants in the area where you can stop for lunch.

According to Hiya, most mobile business searches with the intent to make a phone call, originate via web search or third-party apps. With Business Profiles, Hiya wants to help customers bypass these unnecessary stages of switching between apps, by allowing them to search and contact business directly from the dialer app. And to provide more relevant results, Hiya has partnered up with third party companies like Yelp and Whitepages.

Hiya’s new Business Profile feature is launching in 27 countries across America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Samsung’s own called ID and spam protection service, Smart Call is already powered by Hiya Caller Profile and in the Galaxy S8 will be updated to include Hiya’s newest Reputation Service Engine for advanced spam protection.