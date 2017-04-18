Instagram baits Pintrest users with new Collections feature

The other day Instagram rolled out another update meant to bring more Snapchat-like features to the table. Now it seems that the Facebook-owned company is targeting another social network to draw inspiration from – namely Pinterest.

Starting this week, users won’t have to browse through their entire saving history to find that particular picture of a chateau they wanted to put on their travel agenda this summer. Instagram makes it easier to organize your saved images by introducing collections. To save an image directly to a collection, users have to tap and hold the bookmark icon located below. Users can create a new collection when they save a post or alternatively save it to an older collection.

Instagram fans can create a collection out of their already-saved posts by tapping the plus icon in the top right corner, naming the collection and then choosing the saved posts you want to add.

As you can see it’s very similar to what you can do on Pinterest which lets you organize your Pins by letting users save them to category boards. Instagram explains that since 46% of users have saved at least one post since the feature made a debut in December, Collections was the logical next-step.

The new feature comes with Instagram version 10.16 which is available for both iOS and Android users.