Master & Dynamic expands beyond headphones with MA770 Wireless Speaker

Master & Dynamic, a brand known thus far for its wired and wireless headphones, is today launching its first wireless speaker. Indeed, the New York-based company has partnered with Sir David Adjaye, the renowned architect behind the most recent Smithsonian museum, on the MA770 Wireless Speaker.

Weighing in at a massive 35 pounds, the speaker is comprised of a proprietary concrete composite and features a unique and distinctive design. It’s a luxury piece that not only begs for attention, but promises an incredible audio experience.



“This speaker is not about the traditional idea of making boxes, but about a directional form. I became fascinated with the idea of using triangles to break down the mass of the box, and to see if we could dissolve the sense of volume through sculptural detail. We created a new geometry for this speaker. A new geometry of sound.” – SIR DAVID ADJAYE

The MA770 can work on its own, delivering enough sound to fill a large room, but also pairs to other speaker via Wi-Fi for a larger footprint. As the first speaker to offer built-in Chromecast for multi-room stereo audio, it treads into an increasingly popular space.

Why concrete, you ask? For started, its unique composite provides five times the dampening properties of wood. Moreover, it offers up ten times that of plastic.

In addition to concrete, the MA770 is comprised of woven kevlar, diamond-cut anodized aluminum (controls), and a stainless steel grille. The grille, for its part, can be removed, giving the speaker a completely different look.

The speaker is big, beautiful, powerful, and feature-rich. As such, it does come with a premium price tag. The MA770 launches with an $1,800 cost; like we find with its headphones, though, we suspect true audiophiles might not bat an eye.

Specs

100W Class D 3 Discrete Channels

Dual 4″ Woven Kevlar Long Throw Woofers

1.5″ Titanium Dome

Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth 4.1 with BLE, 3.5mm Auxiliary Analog, TOSLINK Optical Audio

Dual band 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1 with BLE

The MA770 Wireless Speaker is available for pre-order through Master & Dynamic’s website starting from today. Moreover, it will also be sold at the Museum of Modern Art on April 25.