Verizon’s own Wear24 smartwatch to become available May 11

When Android Wear 2.0 was first introduced back in February, Verizon announced its exclusive Wear24 smartwatch as one of the first devices to take advantage of Google’s latest wearable OS.

Originally the carrier said the Wear24 will become available for purchase in March, but for one reason or another the wearable got delayed. Now, in a new press statement, Big Red announced the Wear24 smartwatch will go on sale starting May 11 for $349.99 (no contract attached) in Stainless Steel, Gunmetal Black, and Rose Gold.

There’s also the option of grabbing the Wear24 for $299 with a two-year contract, if you prefer to go down that route. Subscribers can add the wearable to an existing Verizon Wireless account for $5/month (taxes and other fees are included).

The watch comes with a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 290ppi and is IP67-certified for water resistance (can survive being submerged in up to 3.3ft of water for up to 30 minutes). The product relies on a 450 mAh battery to keep the juices flowing and comes with a 42 mm watch case and a thickness of 13.5 mm. Since it has LTE onboard, the Wear24 will be able to function independently of a smartphones, so users will be able to download and install apps from the Google Play Store or stream music.

The Wear24 will ship out with Google Assistant onboard and NFC, which means owners will be allowed to make contactless payments via Android Pay too.

If for whatever reason, you don’t want to wait until the Wear24 becomes available, you should know that Verizon is already selling the LG Watch Sport for a more expensive $379.99 price-tag.