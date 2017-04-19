AliExpress names Ulefone Power 2 as top pick in Tech Discovery section

By
AndroidGuys
-

Online retailer AliExpress has named the Ulefone Power 2 as one of its top picks for the Tech Discovery section of its website. As such, it will be sold at $169.99 over the week or so. Additionally, the Power 2 comes with a gift bag of accessories valued at $40. Customers who take advantage of the AliExpress deal will still receive the kit which includes a phone stand, tempered glass screen cover, and leather case.

The metal-clad Ulefone Power 2 packs a behemoth 6,050mAh battery and features a MediaTek octa-core 1.5GHz processor with 4GB RAM. Running Android 7.0, it offers up a 5.5-inch full HD display, a 16-megapixel rear camera, 13-megapixel front-facing camera, and 64GB of storage. Sold in black, grey, and gold colors, the Power 2 also houses a fingerprint scanner.

Ulefone is currently attending the Global Sources Electronics Exhibition in Hong Kong, where the Power 2 has become its most frequently inquired-about model when talking with distributors.

Note: North American buyers may want to double check to ensure that the Power 2 is compatible with their respective service provider. While it might work for phone purposes, the data speeds may be less than expected.

  • WCDMA:2100/900(B1/8)
  • GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 (B5/8/3/2)
  • FDD-LTE:2100/1800/2600/900/800(B1/3/7/8/20)
SOURCEAliExpress
SHARE
Previous articleUrbanears Plattan 2 review
AndroidGuys
Now in our tenth year, AndroidGuys offers daily news, reviews, editorials, and tutorials. Articles listed under this byline are comprised of those written by current and former employees of AndroidGuys as well as guest contributors and sponsors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR