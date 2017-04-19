AliExpress names Ulefone Power 2 as top pick in Tech Discovery section

Online retailer AliExpress has named the Ulefone Power 2 as one of its top picks for the Tech Discovery section of its website. As such, it will be sold at $169.99 over the week or so. Additionally, the Power 2 comes with a gift bag of accessories valued at $40. Customers who take advantage of the AliExpress deal will still receive the kit which includes a phone stand, tempered glass screen cover, and leather case.

The metal-clad Ulefone Power 2 packs a behemoth 6,050mAh battery and features a MediaTek octa-core 1.5GHz processor with 4GB RAM. Running Android 7.0, it offers up a 5.5-inch full HD display, a 16-megapixel rear camera, 13-megapixel front-facing camera, and 64GB of storage. Sold in black, grey, and gold colors, the Power 2 also houses a fingerprint scanner.

Ulefone is currently attending the Global Sources Electronics Exhibition in Hong Kong, where the Power 2 has become its most frequently inquired-about model when talking with distributors.

Note: North American buyers may want to double check to ensure that the Power 2 is compatible with their respective service provider. While it might work for phone purposes, the data speeds may be less than expected.