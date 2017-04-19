Android pay and PayPal: A new way to pay

Customers in the U.S. will soon be able to use PayPal within Android Pay to make retail purchases in-store, in-app and online.

With millions of us already fully emerged in the “PayPal way” some big news has dropped for both Android pay and PayPal users today:

Whether it’s picking up those last minute bargains or making those 2AM “I can’t sleep” impulse purchases (we’ve all been there) very soon we will all be able to start using that exact same PayPal account to tap and pay with our mobile devices in shops and breeze through checkouts in Android apps via Android pay.

Pali Bhat – Global Head of Payment Products over at Google went on record earlier today via the Official Google Blog stating:

“We’re thrilled to bring you even more options at checkout, thanks to a new strategic collaboration between Android Pay and PayPal, one of the world’s leading online payment platforms”

To begin with, PayPal users will be able to pay using their available balance and over time they will have the ability to use cards that have been linked to their PayPal account.

PayPal’s integration with Android Pay is coming to Android OS 4.4 and higher, which means anyone with KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow and Nougat OS will be free to make the most of this exciting new financial collaboration.

For now, this is only available to people in the U.S. and to get things up and running all end users need to do is simply link their PayPal account to use with Android Pay, and that’s it, JOB DONE.

We are expecting to see this new feature becoming visible in the Android Pay and PayPal apps within the next few weeks.

Watch this space.