Instagram for Android adding offline support soon

Instagram for Android will soon offer a pretty handy, new feature. And no, it’s not inspired by Snapchat or Pinterest this time.

Instagram wants to make it easier for users in emerging markets to use the app, so during the Facebook Developer Conference (F8), the company announced it will be rolling out offline mode.

We’ve all know how it feels – browsing social media only to be disconnected suddenly due to spotting reception or a failing Wi-Fi connection. But with Instagram’s new tool, Instagram fans will be able to continue browsing content that was previously downloaded in their feed. They can also leave comments, like posts, save media or unfollow users. All these changes will be applied once the Internet connection has been restored.

For the time being Instagram’s offline mode will only be available on Android, as Android is the dominating mobile OS in emerging markets. Why is Instagram targeting developing market? Well out of its 600 million users, the vast majority (up to 80%) is located outside the US in countries with slow networks and expensive data plans. So like Facebook and Twitter, which launched a Lite version of their apps aimed at developing countries – Instagram is also looking to bring more subscribers onboard from these regions.