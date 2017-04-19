Learn network security, anti-malware practices, tracking prevention, and more for only $44

Internet security has never been as important as it is today with more information than ever being handled digitally around the globe. Moreover, anonymity and web privacy are hot button issues these days, especially now that internet service providers can sell off your browsing data without informing you.

Our Deal of the Day wants to help keep you anonymous, safe, secure, and protected against surveillance. In this four volume bundle, you’ll get an introduction to hacking and how to protect yourself and others. You’ll also learn network hacking techniques and vulnerability scanning to discover security risks across an entire network, learning skills for which companies are willing to pay top dollar.

Take a deep dive into the best anonymizing and privacy methods, from Tor to bulletproof hosting and everything in between. Covering end-point-protection on Windows, Mac OS, Linux, iOS, and Android, this course will help you master techniques to defend all kinds of devices. Maybe somebody will even pay you for it!

Features

Hackers Exposed : Learn How to Stop Hackers, Prevent Tracking, & Counter Government Surveillance ($120 value)

: Learn How to Stop Hackers, Prevent Tracking, & Counter Government Surveillance ($120 value) Network Security : Discuss Network Security, Firewalls, & Learn the Best Password Managers On the Market ($120 Value)

: Discuss Network Security, Firewalls, & Learn the Best Password Managers On the Market ($120 Value) Anonymous Browsing : Dive Into Anonymous Browsing, Hiding IP Addresses, Hacker OPSEC, & More ($120 Value)

: Dive Into Anonymous Browsing, Hiding IP Addresses, Hacker OPSEC, & More ($120 Value) End Point Protection: Learn About Application & Execution Control, Disk Encryption, & Antivirus Protection ($195 Value)

Where to Buy

You can purchase The Four Volume Cyber Security Bundle for only $44 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Worth well above $500, it’s yours at a discount of 92% off!

