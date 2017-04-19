MyPostcard, the next evolution of eGreeting Cards (Review)

Overview:

MyPostcard is a service that allows you to create and send physical personalized postcards and other greeting cards to your friends and family from the comfort of your smartphone. You can choose any pictures you want, and add custom borders as well to make it unique.

Developer: MyPostcard

Cost: Free (with in-app purchases)

Impressions:

MyPostcard is reminiscent of the classic eGreeting cards that your grandparents still insist on using to this day. Those cards were digital of course, which is what makes MyPostcard different. The people behind the MyPostcard service have brought the process full circle and made the online postcard a physical product again.

The app is rather slick to use, with clear and easy to use menus to help you make a tasteful greeting card or postcard that you would be happy to send to a loved one. The app allows you to choose photos from your gallery, camera or straight from Instagram if you want to use those stylish filters. You choose your style of card, then add a photo, border, and message in a few simple steps and then you’re all set to send it out. The cards all have an option to be sent in an envelope for discretion as well, for an extra charge. Also, you can make the postcards extra large for an additional charge as well, if you’d like.

None of this is free, of course. The cards all cost about 2 dollars for a postcard and 4 dollars for a greeting card. You can also send a gift card valued at 15-100 dollars, but the app isn’t clear if the gift cards are for use anywhere or just to send more greeting cards.

The app is very good for the most part, user-friendly and well designed. However, the biggest complaint I have is that you can’t pay on a card-by-card basis, you have to buy credits valued based on the number of cards starting at 5 cards, which is about 11 dollars. That is the minimum amount you can pay even if you just want to send one card ever. This makes the app lose a ton of value unless you’re going to be sending a lot of greeting cards with your phone.

Conclusion:

I like the premise of MyPostcard, despite its poor payment system. The novelty of a well-meaning greeting card to a loved one is always appreciated and a physical, tangible card is much nicer than a digital “ecard”. If you can get passed the cost of entry, this service could be a real winner next holiday season.

Download MyPostcard from the Google Play Store