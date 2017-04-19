The Huawei Watch 2 Has Landed In The US Bundled With 10 Weeks Free Google Play Music And A Wealth Of New Features.

The wait is over, the highly anticipated Huawei Watch 2 is now available to purchase in the United States.

As of April 18, you are able to get your hands on the device by taking yourself down to your nearest Best Buy store or for the more digitally inclined of us : Walmart – Target – Amazon and of course Best Buy’s website – (to name but a few) will be readily equipped to relieve you of your digital currency and have you eagerly awaiting your package of tech-filled joy landing on your doorstep helping you avoid the need to be in anyway socially active.

This year we see Huawei adding to what arguably was the best android smartwatch of 2016 in the form of two jaw-droppingly gorgeous offerings; aptly named STANDARD and CLASSIC.

The STANDARD is the sportier styled version and will come in Carbon Black or Concrete Grey while the CLASSIC offering will come in the modern sleek Titanium Grey.

Both models come With a 45mm (1.8”) diameter and the ratio of a traditional wristwatch, plus a high-definition AMOLED display with an impressive 390×390 pixel resolution.

The battery has also had an uplift, the 420 mAh optimized battery features greater density and a longer life, it can last up to two days with regular use.

When in training mode with both the heart rate sensor and GPS on, the device lasts up to 10 hours. It can also last up to three weeks in Huawei’s exclusive Watch Mode and keep counting steps and display time.



The Standard’s pricing will start at $300 and the Classic will see you reaching for a minimum of $370. A reasonable price point for both I might add, and with myself having lovingly worn my Huawei 1 watch every day since its purchase mid last year find myself again in awe of Huawei’s continuing insistence at offering high-end devices at prices that can do nothing other than inspire the purchase.

The HUAWEI WATCH 2 is being penned as the perfect health and exercise companion, featuring innovative design details. Its chronograph double-crown design is inspired by sports watches, and makes controls easy to access.

Original reports and renders all leaned towards the Huawei Watch 2 featuring a SIM card slot, cellular connectivity seemed a dead cert but at this time we have heard no further mention of this feature and it does not appear to be included in this batch of US releases.

What we can confirm is that the Huawei Watch 2 will be running Android Wear 2.0 out of the box, meaning full support for iPhone or iPad with iOS 8.2+, or any smartphones with Android 4.3+.

Also To help U.S. consumers enjoy the online and offline music features, for a limited time HUAWEI WATCH 2 will come with 10 weeks free access to Google Play™ Music, a music and podcast streaming service from Google.

Can Huawei improve on what already is a solid well-respected piece of wearable smart tech, in a year that will see an absurd amount of new players into the smart watch game?

Only time will tell…..