Ubiquiti Networks expands retail availability of its AmpliFi HD Mesh Wi-Fi system

The internet signal amplifying product is available at Best Buy, GameStop and Sam's Club

Ubiquiti Networks’ AmpliFi HD Mesh Wi-Fi system is an internet solution for a wholly modern day problem: spotty residential Wi-Fi coverage.

You’ve probably heard the term “mesh networking” before, touted as the next-generation of wireless networks. But what does a mesh network do exactly? Basically, it uses multiple antennas to deliver a stronger, more consistent Wi-Fi signal across greater distances without bandwidth.

Most homes suffer from Wi-Fi dead zones, but the AmpliFi HD aims to solve this problem with a super easy to set up system, one comprised of a router working in concert with two or more plug-in antennas units, designed to cast a wider blanket of coverage. And today, Ubiquiti Labs announced the the AmpliFi HD and related products will soon become available for purchase with BestBuy, GameStop and Sam’s Club.

The AmpliFi HD family includes the AmpliFi HD Mesh System available for $349.99, Standalone AlpliFi HD Router which sells for $149.99 and the Standalone AmpliFi HD Mesh Point for $129.99.

The core product is the AmpliFi HD Mesh System which takes advantage of a router shaped as a stylish cube with a clear base that glows and a circular touchscreen display. The AmpliFi base can display current time and network speed analytics, while a compatible app delivers additional stats related to network speed and signal strength. Additionally, the AmpliFi HD system can support up to 10 antennas with advertised top speeds of 5.25Gbps.

The AmpliFi HD family of products will go on sale at Best Buy, GameStop and Sam’s Club in both online and in brick and mortar locations.