$10 Steel Man MicroUSB charging cables are stronger and cooler than your current stuff

There’s no such thing as having too many cables for charging. And, there’s also no such thing as a cable that’s too strong. Our Deal of the Day is a the Steel Man cable, a tougher than average cord that deliver fast charging to your phone and other devices.

Priced only $9.99, the cable is thin and not subject to tangling. Moreover, it’s plenty long enough at 1.2m so you can plug it in behind the desk instead of next to the bookshelf. And, coolest of all, you can see the eyes light up in the mask when charging.

Features

TPE outer cladding prevents tearing of the cable

ABS shelled connector protects the USB & microUSB ends from damage

1.2 m long cable gives you flexibility as you charge

LED eyes in the mask light up while actively charging

Where to Buy

You can purchase a Steel Man MicroUSB cable for only $9.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. At 33% off, it’s worth grabbing a second one and throwing it in your bag.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two![/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row]