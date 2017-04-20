Fancy a red phone? Check out the new UMIDIGI C Note

Most phones these days come with black, white/silver paint jobs. But if you’re bored of having to pick from the same color options, you might want to look in the direction of UMIDIGI.

The Chinese smartphone maker is currently present at the Hong Kong “Mobile Electronics Fair 2017” where it will unveil a stunning red version of its C Note. If you’re not familiar with the model, let us refresh your memory a little bit.

The UMIDIGI C Note features a sleek full metal body and arrives with a 5.5-inch SHARP display with 1920 x 1080 resolution. When it comes to computing power, the device relies on the services of a MediaTek MT6737T clocked at 1.5GHz which works in concert with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage (microSD card slot available for memory upgrade up to 256GB).

The back of device houses a 13-megapixel Samsung camera with phase detection autofocus and the front is home to a simple, but useful 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is kept alive by a pretty hefty battery of 3,800 mA capacity and runs pure Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box (according to UMIDIGI).

The C Note also has a physical home button that also doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The scanner is one of the “live” sensors which allows users to simply place their finger on it to wake the device.

So far available for pre-sale in Golden and Gray, customers will now be able to order this phone in Red as well. Our only complaint is that UMIDIGI did not release the phone in time for Valentine’s Day.