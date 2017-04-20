Gearbest lists the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 with Snapdragon 835, 8GB of RAM

Well what do you know? A day after the Xiaomi Mi 6 went official, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 showed up with online retailer GearBest.

The first piece of information about the Mi MIX 2 popped up online a while ago, suggesting the phone will bring forth even a more impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93%, instead of 91.3%. Now the next-gen almost completely bezeless smartphone has been listed on GearBest. Interested parties can register for an Arrival notice in order to get a notification as soon as the phone arrives in stock.

The phone will come with a 6.4-inch display and according to the renders uploaded on the website, it seems that with this model Xiaomi will be getting rid of the remaining bezel on the bottom.

Anyway the phone will allegedly feature 1440 x 2560 resolution, which constitutes a bump up from last year’s 1080 x 2040 resolution. The listing also reveals the phone will run Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipset, the Snapdragon 835 in combination with either 4GB/6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The phablet sounds pretty awesome so far.

Now if you want dual-cameras on your Xiaomi flagship, you’ll probably have to buy the Mi 6, because it looks like the MI MIX 2 will feature a 19-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter up in front. The soon to be previous-gen Mi MIX had a 16-megapixel camera on a back and an unimpressive 5-megapixel self-portrait snapper.

Last but not least, GearBest indicates the phone will launch with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box with MIUI 9 on top and not the MIUI 8 available on the Mi 6. This suggests it might take a while before the Mi MIX 2 goes official. Pricing seems to start around $848.

Since none of the info presented on GearBest has been confirmed, we urge you to take it with a huge grain of salt.