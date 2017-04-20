How rugged is the Bluboo R1? Watch it crack walnuts!

To us, there’s nothing quite like the peace of mind that comes with a rugged phone. We struggle with keeping a case on devices that are sleek and sexy; however, we pay the price when we drop ’em. A rugged handset, however, is built with abuse in mind.

Take, for instance, the Bluboo R1, a new model that’s set to launch in the near future. Featuring an IP68 certification, it’s dustproof, waterproof, and designed to handle drops. The phone can hold its breath under 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes and takes drops of up to 2 meters.

Sounds rugged, right? Let’s see how that works in the real world. Check out the video below, which shows the R1 doing all sorts of wacky things, including cracking chestnuts and driving nails.

Pretty sweet, right? Did you notice that the screen can be used with wet hands? Indeed, it also supports gloved hands, too. It’s the perfect sort of phone for a contractor or plumber.

Aside from its IP68 rating, the R1 packs an incredibly generous 7150mAh battery with wireless charging and fast charging support. We’re talking days of usage on a single charge. The R1 also boasts 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and microSD expansion for up to 128GB.

Bluboo is in Hong Kong this week, showing off both this phone and the forthcoming D1.