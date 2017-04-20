Yahoo Mail now lets you log-in with any email address

Yahoo is trying really hard to prevent its users from abandoning its Mail service in favor of other apps. And now with the latest update for Android, Yahoo Mail has gained support for third-party mail clients including Gmail, AOL and Outlook.

What that means is that you won’t have to have a Yahoo email address in order to log into Yahoo Mail. If you open the app now for the first time, you’ll be asked to select your preferred email provider. Then Yahoo asks for permission to sync your email messages.

On top of making this particular announcement, Yahoo also lists a few features which supposedly make its email service a lot better. The search company says it can deliver relevant search email results, even when users search using only a keyword. The people-only notification features might come in handy when you’re waiting for a reply from a person and you jump up each time you see a mail notification only to realize you’ve received only a newsletter.

Yahoo Mail users can also choose which action appears when they swipe left or right on a message including delete, archive and more. Multiple mailbox management, password-free login authentication and personalized themes are a few other reasons why Yahoo thinks you should switch to its Mail interface even if you’re using Gmail or AOL.

The new version of the Yahoo mail app is currently available for download for Android and iOS users. Take it away!