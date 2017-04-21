Coolicool flash sale drops Ulefone Future price to $169.99

Online retailer Coolicool is having a flash deal which puts 200 units of the bezel-less Ulefone Future on sale for the crazy low price of USD $169.99. Moreover, it also comes with a TPU bumper case and Type-C adapter as gifts, too. Normally the phone sells for $269.99 so you could save quite a bit!

At a mid-range price, the Ulefone Future actually ranks quite highly for the phone maker, scoring better reviews than for all other models. Housed in a CNC metal unibody, the Future features a bezel-less 5.5-inch FHD display, a Helio P10 1.95GHz processor with 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage.

With a 16-megapixel Samsung camera on the back, the phone also houses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3,000mAh battery, and gyro sensor. For charging, it comes with a 18W fast charger.

This is a flash deal which means it’s limited to a quantity of 200 units. Once they are sold, the price goes back up. So, if you’re looking to save $100 on the Ulefone Future, you will need to act fast!

Note: North American buyers may want to double check to ensure that the Future is compatible with their respective service provider. While it might work for phone purposes, the data speeds may be less than expected.

Bands: