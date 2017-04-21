Google Home finally adds support for multiple users

As anticipated, Google officially announced in a blog post that its popular Bluetooth speaker – the Google Home, has gained multiple users support.

Starting this week, Google Home allows users to add up to six household members which can connect with their individual accounts. Remember that in a previous article we were wondering whether Google Home would acquire the ability to recognize an user’s individual voice? The good news is that the answer is yes, it has.

To take advantage of the new Google Home functionality, users need to make sure they have the latest Google Home app installed and then look for the “multi-user is available card”. If no such card is available, Google says to click on the icon on the top right to view all the connected devices. When Google Home pops up, users will need to select the “Link your account” feature. The company notes that for certain features like personalized music or commute info, users will need to set up preferences from within the app, as well.

If you’re wondering how Google Home manages to distinguish your voice from your partner’s or your roommate, Google explains. In order for the setup to work, users will need to train the speaker by saying “OK Google” and “Hey Google” two times each.

The phrases are then analyzed by a neural network which has been designed to detect certain characteristics in a human voice. Each time you will utter a phrase, the neuronal network will compare the sounds you produce to the previous analysis, to decide whether it’s you who is addressing it or your child or partner.

The feature is currently being rolled out in the US, but will be hitting the UK in “the upcoming months”.

While the same feature is available with Amazon’s Echo speaker, for the moment Alexa can’t recognize users by their voices, so users have to switch accounts using voice commands.