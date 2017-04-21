Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Amp Prime 2 Land at Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless today welcomes two new Samsung smartphones into its portfolio – the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Amp Prime 2.

The Galaxy S8 goes live at Cricket with a $699.99 price-tag with the activation of a smartphone plan, while the Galaxy Amp Prime 2 can be purchased for $144.99. The carrier also offers the Phone Payment Plan option provided by Progressive Leasing which entails a $49.99 initial lease payment plus their first monthly plan amount.

Here’s the specs you can expect to see when you buy either the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy Amp Prime 2:

Samsung Galaxy S8

5.8-inch double curved display with 2,960 x 1,440 resolution (570ppi)

Snapdragon 835

4GB of RAM

64GB (microSD card slot available for expansion up to 256GB)

12MP main camera OIS (f/1.7)

8MP secondary camera AF (f/1.7)

3,000 mAh battery

Bluetooth 5.0

Bixby, IP68 certified water-resistant

Android 7.0 Nougat

Samsung Galaxy Amp Prime 2

4.5-inch display with 480 x 800 pixels (207ppi)

1.3 GHz quad-core processor

1GB of RAM

8GB (microSD card slot available for expansion up to 128GB)

5MP main camera

2MP secondary camera

2,050 mAh battery

Android 6.0 Nougat

Cricket is also taking the opportunity to remind customers of its Spring into Summer promo which awards free or discounted smartphones for subscribers willing to switch their number to Cricket. The carrier also encourages users to refer a friend or a family member to Cricket and earn up to $350 in credits each year.