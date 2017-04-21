Save 27% on the Kodak HD WiFi Pet Monitor and keep an eye on your furry friends

With the weather getting warm and some of us starting to plan ahead for vacation, one thing that needs to be considered is what to do with the pets. Do you board your dogs up in a kennel? Do you keep them home and let the neighbor come over to take care of them for a few days?

If you’re the type of person who likes to keep your pets in the comfort of the home, you’ll definitely want to check out today’s Deal of the Day. The Kodak HD WiFi Security Camera lets you keep an eye on your fuzzy friends (or children or possessions, too) in real-time while you’re away.

It’s a perfect product to help see what your pets are up to not only when on extended trips but on a daily basis, too. Place the camera where you want, download the iSecurity+ app, and you’ll instantly start streaming live HD video to your phone – and be able to store a full day’s worth of video directly to the cloud for free.

Need to speak with the pet or caretaker? The two-way audio lets you do just that. Find something funny or worth keeping? You get a lifetime of 1-day cloud storage for free with the camera.

Features

Connect the camera directly to your smartphone to see what’s happening at home in real time

Store video in the cloud w/ a lifetime of 1-day cloud storage (premium storage plans available for purchase)

Get alerts & events automatically sent to your phone

Keep false alarms to a minimum thanks to built-in smart software

Extend your existing wireless home network w/ the built-in WiFi repeater

See what’s going on in the dark thanks to unparalleled night vision performance

Speak to pets or caretakers on the other side w/ two-way audio transmission

Install w/ ease by simply downloading the free iSecurity+ app

Active the Pet Highlight Reel to turn everyday video events of pets into cute montages to relive & share on social media

Where to Buy

You can purchase the Kodak HD WiFi Pet Monitor through the AndroidGuys Deals Store for only $72.99 right now. That represents a savings of some 27 percent off the normal cost. The two-pack comes to $139.99, saving you a few more bucks in the process.

