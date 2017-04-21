Yahoo Sports adds video Headlines

If you’re a sports fan you’ve probably heard of Yahoo Sports – a mobile application for iOS and Android users which offers latest scores, stats and information for various teams and leagues.

Video consumption on mobile devices has been on the rise for the last few years, and Yahoo has duly taken note of the trend. So the media giant has introduced this week a new feature called Headlines in Yahoo Sports for Android and iOS. The Headlines tab allows users to watch high quality videos in portrait mode in order to stay up to date with whatever is going on in the world of sports.

Those who want even more info, can simply swipe up to view a related article. Videos found in Headlines can be easily shared on social media networks and user can leave comments too.

The Yahoo Sports app includes is home to a lot of sports news and stats including NFL, NBL, NHL, College Football, College Basketball, Soccer, Golf, Auto Racing and Tennis. The app delivers personalized news and updates about the sports you care about. And now with Headlines, Yahoo has added a video component to the application – which it hopes – will attract more sports fans to the service.

Yahoo tells us to stay tuned, as it’s barely starting to implement its new mobile video strategy across its products and properties.