Nokia touts the Withings Steel HR Special Edition as an excellent Mother’s Day gift

Mother’s Day is coming up on May 7, so just in time for the occasion Nokia unveiled the new Withings Steel HR Special Edition. Remember that at MWC 2017, French maker of stylish wearables, Withings announced that all the company’s products will be re-branded under the Nokia brand?

Well the new Withings Steel HR Special Edition is among the new wave of products which come under the Nokia umbrella. The Steel HR Special Edition is a stylish hybrid smartwatch that can be turned into a great day-to-day companion – much like the standard edition.

But those acquiring the new Steel HR Special Edition won’t have to worry about packaging their gift, as Withings makes sure to ship out the watch with a beautiful gift box which includes the wearable per-se, an Italian hazelnut leather and a silicone wristband (perfect for sporting activities, swimming or rainy weather) and a charger.

Like most smartwatches out there, the Withings Steel HR Special Edition can be used to relay notifications from text messages, calls and events. But the wearable also offers a host of fitness-centric features, as well. With a built-in heart rate monitor onboard, it can be fully synchronized with the accompanying Android or iOS app called Health Mate to display personal trends, offers insights and unlock various milestones and rewards.

The stylish wearable can also be used to track activities like walking, running or swimming, number of calories burned, distance traveled (for walking or running activities) and sleep cycle.

Nokia promises an extensive battery life of up to 25 days plus 20 days on a power reserve mode. The Leather Special Edition is available for approximately $250 in Europe. No word whether the device will also become available stateside.