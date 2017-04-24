Samsung and Qualcomm already looking to the next flagship device – the Galaxy S9

No sooner has the S8 and S8 Plus hit the retail market - talk is already emerging of a faster more powerful Snapdragon chip being in the works for the Samsung Galaxy S9.

I know what you all must be thinking: The Samsung Galaxy S8 has just began its global launch and is successfully finding it’s way into people’s lives and homes and by all accounts it’s looking to be one of Samsung’s more successful product launches to date.

I myself am found to be regularly obsessing over the S8’s sleek screen curvature and impressive screen circumference, looking on enviously as more and more of my friends and colleagues are uploading un-boxing photos onto an abundance of social media platforms. Even as I type this my beloved S7 Edge sits by my side and I cannot help but catch a glimpse from the corner of my eye thinking of it as a jilted ex-partner and that it’s time we both admitted it is no longer working between us and time we both went our separate ways.

So it has come as quite a surprise that so soon into product launch – so globally dominant as the Galaxy S8, we are already discussing the possible workings of the Galaxy S9 with information beginning to seep out from behind closed doors about the inner workings of their next flagship device. Crazy right?!

Samsung’s current Galaxy S8 is the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s latest 835 processor and in a recent statement by Aju Business Daily, documented via The Investor, a new Snapdragon 845 processor is currently under development and it will be manufactured by either TSMC or Samsung themselves.

So what does this actually mean?

Well we can assume the new processor might be based on Samsung’s recently announced second-gen 10nm technology, which is expected to consume 15% less power than the current 10nm process used by the Snapdragon 835.

So all in all we could be looking at one super fast phone that lasts longer, works even smarter and with an estimated 27% faster processing speed and up to 30% more efficiency than the previous chips but with nothing yet actually officially being confirmed, we can only be left wondering Samsung Galaxy S9 aside, what else Samsung have in store for us in 2018.