We’re back with another smartphone giveaway for you guys and gals. This time we’re putting together one that might cater more to our international readers and not just for those of you who live in the US.

Starting from today and running through May 9, 2017, you can enter for a chance to win an UMIDIGI C Note smartphone.

The Prize

The UMIDIGI C Note, which is currently up for pre-sale, is quite the value-packed handset. As is the case with other models from the phone maker, this one gives users a lot of bang for the buck. And, in this case, that’s zero bucks!

Display: 5.5-inch 1080 pixel resolution

Processor: MediaTek MT6737T (1.5GHz)

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB (expandable up to 256GB extra)

Battery: 3800mAh

13-megapixel rear camera

5-megapixel front-facing camera

Operating System: Android 7.0

Key features: 8.3mm seamless metal unibody, fingerprint reader, dual-SIM

As to why this one might not be geared toward non-US users, look to the supported networks. Although the phone is equipped for 4G LTE, it’s not designed with US carriers in mind. With that said, it would still make for a great prize regardless of where you live. Anyone who travels abroad or sticks to Wi-Fi for much of their data consumption might be just fine with the C Note.

Network:

2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz

3G: WCDMA 900/2100MHz

4G: FDD-LTE 800/1800/2100/2600MHz

How to Enter

Entering is really quite easy. Below you’ll find a widget with a couple options to enter. The only required option is entering your email address. Doing so will give you five points in the contest. We only ask for the address to that we can contact the winner once the drawing is over.

You can get additional entries by sending out a tweet on Twitter. You can send out one tweet per day through the widget for more entries.

The contest starts immediately and runs through May 8, 2017 at 11:59PM EST. Our giveaway is open anyone and everyone.

We’d like to thank UMIDIGI for providing us with the phone for this giveaway!

Good luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

