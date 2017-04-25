10 cool tech gifts to give your mom on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner. Surprise mom this year with a unique tech gift, instead of the same clichéd spa certificates and flowers. Sure, moms might not be the first persons who come to mind when you think gadgets, but an inspired gift can show mom tech can be both fun and extremely useful. So in what follows – we’ve assembled a list of irresistible tech gifts even moms would love.

Withings Steel HR Special Edition

Introduced especially with Mother’s Day in mind, the Withings Steel HR Special Edition is a stylish hybrid smartwatch that shows smartphone notifications for calls or texts, but can also track your daily activities like walking, running or number of calories burned. Have a mom that wants to get in shape in time for this summer’s beach holiday? The Withings Steel HR Special Edition is exactly what she needs. On top of that, Withings takes care of the gift packaging as well, by shipping the smartwatch in a stylish gift box which includes the wearable with an Italian hazelnut strap plus an additional silicone one and a charger. The product is available for approximately $229.

Kindle Oasis

Does mom like to read? Then the Kindle Oasis will probably make for a perfect beach companion. The thinnest and lightest Kindle to date, can be easily carried in a beach bag or in a backpack. It features a high-resolution 300 ppi display and enhanced lighting. On top of that, its dual-battery charging system ensures the eReader can last for months on a single charge. Oasis also ships with a high-quality leather cover in black, merlot or walnut. The e-Reader can be bought for $289.99.

Google Home

Google’s voice-controlled smart speaker is a wonderful addition to any household. It’s intuitive to use and mom will certainly appreciate the extra help around the house. Or at least the additional “company”. The Google Assistant onboard can prove to be quite the conversational partner, as it can answer questions or tell a few jokes. It can also play music, set timers and control connected appliances across the house including smart light bulbs. It’s available for only $129.

HButler charging purse

Mom might not be a tech nerd, but she still carries a phone or maybe two and along with them a few charging cables. But what if you could charge your phone on the go without having to depend on a power outlet, wouldn’t that be nice? Well the HButler line of purses house a lightweight rechargeable battery of 4,000 mAh capacity. These purses include a hidden USB cable to charge the bag, and a cable to recharge the handset. There’s a wide range of HButler bag collections to choose from and the cheapest will cost you $89.95.

Michael Kors Access Reade Activity Tracker

What mom does not love jewelry? Michael Kors’ lineup of Access Reade activity trackers is what happens when you blend technology with fashion design. The tracker will help users track steps, calories, distance traveled and sleep cycles, while looking extremely gorgeous in the process. It can also control music, take a photo and ring your phone. The Reade is available in Rose Gold and Gunmetal and can be acquired for $145 a pop.

Meural Canvas

Meural Canvas is a very interesting product. It would be perfect as a gift for a mom who loves art and likes to collect paintings. Actually the Meural Canvas is a digital frame that hides a collection of up to 30,000 paintings. With the help of the smartphone companion app, mom can change the Pollock in the dining room into a Van Gogh by virtue of a simple gesture. The Meural can ship with a black, lightbox or white frame and starts $595.

HiMirror

In an era where most devices launching on the market are smart, we shouldn’t be surprised to see a smart mirror too. The HiMirror has a camera attached on top in order to assess your skin’s condition, including wrinkles, fine lines and dark circle. Before you say anything, it’s not a product that will end up making mom feel bad. On the contrary, based on the analysis the HiMirror will create a personal improvement plan which will include skincare tips, skin progress comparison and so on. The HiMirror is currently on-sale and can be acquired for $189.

Isobel phone crossbody

Want to make sure mom never forgets her smartphone at home? She surely won’t with this stylish Rebecca Minkoff phone carrying little bag. It’s available in Black and you can get it for $145. Ensure mom looks chic, while always remembering the essentials.

Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Toothbrush

If watches can be intelligent, so can toothbrushes. The Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Toothbrush will help mom keep track of her dental hygiene. Once connected to the smartphone companion app, the brush will send relevant information including whether you’re brushing in the right places, pressing to hard of brushing enough. It’s available for $135 on Amazon.

Misfit Link

Don’t have a large budget this year but you still want to get mom something nice? How about a nice, discrete fitness tracker? The Misfit Link is one of the most affordable fitness companions out there and despite the low price – has a few tricks up its sleeve. The device can be clipped to a piece of clothing and is capable of tracking steps, distance, calories and sleep cycles. Grab it for $15.