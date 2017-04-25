AT&T GoPhone customers can now get their hands on a Samsung Galaxy Express 3

The Samsung Galaxy Express 3 is currently priced at $49 but is FREE until June 22nd 2017 to qualifying customers :

The Samsung Galaxy Express range of phones are no new kids on the block, with us having writings on the device going as far back as 2012.

It’s a budget phone at a budget price, and a great way for people to get into smartphone ownership and of course, the Samsung “ecosystem”.

AT&T are currently offering this smartphone for free on a prepaid GoPhone plan up until the 22nd of June 2017 with the usual retail price coming in at around $49

Key features of the device include: 4.5″ Super AMOLED display, 2050 mAh removable battery, and 1.3 GHz quad core processor.

Get it while you can!