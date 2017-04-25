Complete Java Programming Bootcamp: Master the world’s most common coding language for $49

If you are looking to gain an edge over your co-workers in 2017, you’ll need to do something they can’t. We’re willing to bet that the guy next to you doesn’t know anything about JavaScript. Did you know that you could teach yourself the popular coding language over the next few weeks?

Our Deal of the Day today is a full-on java bundle that teaches you just about everything you need for for the world’s most common programming language. Spread out over nearly 84 hours, it’s available to you around the clock and anywhere you have an internet connection. Worth upwards of $800 when purchased separately, AndroidGuys readers can steal the entire bundle for only $49.

About

Think about some of your favorite web apps and games. Chances are Java plays a huge role in the code that makes them work. Java is a core language that any aspiring programmer has to know. Here’s where you start your journey.

Through this course, you’ll get hands-on with Java, beginning to build your very own real apps, all the while learning how to implement Java skills in the real world.

Features

From 0 to 1: Data Structures & Algorithms in Java

Byte Size Chunks: Java Model-View-Controller (MVC)

Byte Size Chunks: Java Reflection, Annotations and Lambdas

Byte Size Chunks: Java Object-Oriented Programming & Design

Byte Size Chunks: Java Multithreading

From 0 to 1: Design Patterns – 24 That Matter – In Java

From 0 to 1: JavaFX & Swing for Awesome Java UIs

Java Programming – the Master Course

Java Programming from Zero to Hero: Java Completed

The Ultimate Java 8 Tutorial – From Beginner to Professional

Where to Buy

The Complete Java Programming Bootcamp is available to AndroidGuys readers for only $49 right now. Head to our Deals store and purchase one for yourself and, while there, grab one for your friend, too. Who knows what the two of you will be doing a year from now once you have that education under your belts?