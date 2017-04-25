Are you the proud owner of a new LG G6 smartphone? What are you using to protect that flagship device? As delicate and sleek as that phone is, the last thing you want to do is drop it or scuff its surface. You’ll want to get a case on that thing as soon as possible.

Incipio has a variety of cases for the LG G6 which we think you’d be interested in checking out. We were sent samples of the Standard Series cases as well as Design Series and Esquire Series, and have been testing them out for the last few days. As we see it, all of them are excellent choices for customers looking to cover up the G6. Moreover, the wide assortment means you’ll find something that speaks to your needs.

NGP Pure

If you’re all about letting people see the shiny finish of your G6, this is the case for you. It’s clear, flexible, and resistant to basic impacts. In other words, there’s enough protection here to keep the scuffs away but nothing that hides the phone’s gorgeous aesthetics. The material is resistant to stretches and tears and feels great in hand. About $20.

NGP Advanced

Available in Black, Navy, and Raspberry color options, this cases is designed to handle drops without adding too much to the overall footprint. Sliding nicely into the hand, it provides a sturdy grip. It’s a great balance of protection against scuffs and shock as well as style. About $20.

Octane

Designed to handle drops from as high as six feet, the Octane is one tough case. The dual-infused material is strong, rigid, and everything else that keeps your device tucked in safely. The grip along the outer edge feels fantastic and works well when your hand, or the G6, is wet. About $25.

Dual-Pro

A two-layer setup, this one provides more protection than most of the others listed here. Offered in no less than five color options, the outside shells is smooth and soft to the touch while the inside features shock absorption. Military grade durability in a footprint that suggest otherwise. About $30.

Spring Floral

When you’re inspired by the beauty and colors of the season but don’t want to completely hide your phone, the Design Series case is one to consider. With a generally clear finish, this one has a highly detailed print that looks every bit at home with the flows and trees blooming this time of year. Not just a pretty face, it’s resistant to scratches and scrapes and can even take a slight tumble. About $25.

Esquire Series

A little more sophisticated looking than the others here, this case has a fabric material on the exterior that simply feels great. The metal accents give it just enough pop to stand out without adding any weight. It’s actually quite light in the hand. Don’t be fooled, though, it’s got it where it counts. The impact-resistant TPU frame disperses the shock of accidental drop to keep your beloved phone safe and sound. About $35.

