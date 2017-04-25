Google announces nominees for Google Play Awards 2017

The winners will be announced at the Google I/O in May

Alexandra Arici
Google Play Awards will be making a comeback at the Google I/O 2017 which is happening between May 17 and May 19. The search giant wants to pay tribute to some of the best apps in the Android stores including Standout Indie, Best VR Experience and Best Apps for Kids, so it announced the nominees for this year’s event. You can check them out below:

Standout Indie

  1. Causality
  2. Kingdom: New Lands
  3. Mars: Mars
  4. Mushroom 11
  5. Reigns

Standout Startup

  1. CastBox
  2. Digit
  3. Discord
  4. HOOKED
  5. Simple Habit

Best Android Wear Experience

  1. Bring!
  2. Foursquare City Guide
  3. Lifesum
  4. Runtastic Running & Fitness
  5. Seven

Best TV Experience

  1. AbemaTV
  2. Haystack TV
  3. KKBox
  4. Netflix
  5. Red Bull TV

Best VR Experience

  1. Gunjack: End of Shift
  2. Mekorama VR
  3. The Arcslinger
  4. The Turning Forest
  5. Virtual Virtual Reality

Best AR Experience

  1. Crayola Color Blaster
  2. Dinosaurs Among Us
  3. Holo
  4. Wayfair View
  5. Woorld

Best App for Kids

  1. Animal Jam – Play Wild!
  2. Hot Wheels: Race Off
  3. Teeny Titans
  4. Think! Think!
  5. Toca Life: Vecation

Best Multiplayer Game

  1. Dawn of Titans
  2. FIFA Mobile
  3. Hearthstone
  4. Lords Mobile
  5. Modern Strike Online!

Best App

  1. Citymapper
  2. Fabulous
  3. Memrise
  4. Money Lover
  5. Quick

Best Game

  1. Choices
  2. Fire Emblem Heroes
  3. Lineage 2 Revolution
  4. Pokemon Go
  5. Transformers: Forged to Fight

Best Accessibility Experience

  1. A Blind Legend
  2. Eye-D
  3. IFTTT
  4. Open Sesame
  5. SwiftKey Symbols

Best Social Impact

  1. Charity Miles
  2. Peek Acuity
  3. Prodeaf
  4. Sea Hero Quest
  5. ShareTheMeal

Google says to tune in on May 18th at 6:30 PDT to see who wins. During the Google I/O 2017, Google is also expected to discuss Android O in-depth, but also announce improvements to popular products and services such as Google Assistant, Google Home, Android Wear, VR, Project Fi and much, much more.

