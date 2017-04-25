Google announces nominees for Google Play Awards 2017

Google Play Awards will be making a comeback at the Google I/O 2017 which is happening between May 17 and May 19. The search giant wants to pay tribute to some of the best apps in the Android stores including Standout Indie, Best VR Experience and Best Apps for Kids, so it announced the nominees for this year’s event. You can check them out below:

Standout Indie

Standout Startup

Best Android Wear Experience

Best TV Experience

Best VR Experience

Best AR Experience

Best App for Kids

Best Multiplayer Game

Best App

Best Game

Best Accessibility Experience

Best Social Impact

Google says to tune in on May 18th at 6:30 PDT to see who wins. During the Google I/O 2017, Google is also expected to discuss Android O in-depth, but also announce improvements to popular products and services such as Google Assistant, Google Home, Android Wear, VR, Project Fi and much, much more.