The NVIDIA SHIELD TV increases dominance of the 4K market with it’s latest update

Google Play Movies and TV joins Netflix, Amazon Video and many other apps in supporting 4K content on all SHIELD TVs

With purchase prices for 4K TVs becoming evermore affordable, the ability to stream 4K content is becoming as essential as it is desirable.

With 4K TV adoption continuing to rise and more and more 4K content being made available, there is one standalone device in today’s market that most certainly has your back.

The NVIDIA SHIELD TV

When it comes to viewing 4K, in our opinion you can’t do better than NVIDIA SHIELD. Powered by the Tegra X1 processor, which supports a plethora of high-end features, SHIELD is hands down the best streaming media player for 4K content.

With its latest update, Google Play Movies and TV joins Netflix, Amazon Video and many other apps in supporting 4K content on all SHIELD TVs – extending the already impressive leadership when it comes to 4K entertainment.

Wait, there’s more – SHIELD TV now supports Cast in 4K so 4K apps and content can now be cast from your mobile devices directly to SHIELD.

With GPM & TV now joining the ranks of SHIELD, this cements its current position as the best streaming media player for 4K content on the market today.

See exactly how SHIELD stacks up against the competition:

If you ever needed a reason to make that jump from HD to 4K and streaming is your thing – This is it right here.