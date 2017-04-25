ZTE Blade Max 3 dual-camera phone lands at US Cellular

This week ZTE is extending its product portfolio in the US with the introduction of the new Blade Max 3. The phone come to replace the ZTE Imperial Max and will be offered by US Cellular.

The ZTE Blade Max 3 is a big phone coming with a 6-inch display and fullHD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). Like the ZTE Blade V8 Pro, a model which the Chinese company introduced at CES 2017, the Blade Max 3 takes advantage of an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor. The carrier also offers it with 16GB of built-in storage (microSD card slot also available for memory increase up to 128GB).

While US Cellular doesn’t make a note of the phone’s RAM capacity, the product probably carriers at least 2GB. And just the Blade V8 Pro, the Max 3 is also a dual camera phone. On the back, the handset takes advantage a 13-megapixel sensor with Phase Detection Autofocus that works in concert with another 13-megapixel mono sensor. When it comes to selfies, customers can take advantage of the secondary 5-megapixel snapper.

On the negative side of things, the ZTE Blade Max 3 ships out with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box and at this moment we don’t really know whether the phone will ever get Android 7.0 Nougat treatment or not. We should also mention, the phone has a fingerprint scanner located on the back and a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery too and listen to this – a dedicated DAC (digital-to-analog convertor) for high quality audio.

Interested parties can pick up the dual-camera phone from US Cellular for $199.99 outright (with a $100 online discount applied) or for $12.5/month for the next 24 months.