ZTE Blade Max 3 now available at Boost Mobile for $129.99

On top of announcing the ZTE Blade Max 3 today, the Chinese company has also introduced the new Max XL handset which will be available at Boost Mobile for $129.99 a pop. However, if you hurry up and purchase it online you’ll be asked to spend only $101.99.

For this amount of money customers will get a 6-inch IPS display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. On the inside powering the phone, there’s a Snapdragon 435 working in combination with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage (microSD card slot available for memory expansion up to 128GB).

Unlike the ZTE Blade Max 3 unveiled earlier today, the ZTE MAX XL does not feature a dual camera setup onboard, but rocks a singular 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie one.

ZTE’s latest handset for Boost Mobile is also said to support Sprint’s High Performance User Equipment Standard (HPUE) which means increased coverage, more capacity and faster network speeds. We should also note, the phone has a fingerprint scanner located on the back and a hefty 3,990 mAh battery.

The device runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box, unlike the other new ZTE phone which is stuck at Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Boost Mobile will also be able to acquire the handset with the carrier’s 2GB plan that offers unlimited talk, text for $30 with auto-renew or $35 without it. Or they can grab it on Boost’s Unlimited Gigs Plan too with starts at $50 per month.