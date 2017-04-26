Google Maps now shows you where you parked your car

Remember that Seinfeld episode when Jerry and his crew get lost in a shopping mall’s parking lot trying to find where they left their car? Most of us have been in the situation of not remembering where we parked, but now Google comes to our aid.

The search giant is rolling a new feature in Google Maps which will help drivers identify the location of their car. The new option is available for both Android and iOS users, but can be access in different ways.

In Android, car owners need to tap the blue dot that shows their location on the map and then tap on the “Save your parking”. Once the saving is successful, a label will appear on the map showing the location of their vehicle.

Taping on the label opens up a parking card that can be populated with more info about the parking spot. Back to our Seinfeld example, you can add info like “level 3, spot 35” if you parked in a shopping mall’s multi-floor parking lot. What’s more drivers can add a reminder alert or even an image of the parking spot.

To make it even more simple, if you connect to your car via USB audio or Bluetooth, the parking spot will automatically be added to the map when the phone is disconnected and the user exits the vehicle.

The feature is currently available for use, provided you have updated Google Maps to the latest version.