Linux Launcher brings CLI to your Android Smartphone

Graphical User Interfaces (GUI) aren’t for everyone and if you fall into this category then you might like the new Linux Launcher to bring CLI to your device.

Linux Launcher is an unusual app that will bring a command line interface to your device for those who like that kind of thing, or if you just want people to stop messing around with your phone.

Don’t Miss: Some users experiencing a broken Bixby button on the Galaxy S8

Most Android users are used to seeing a row of icons and widgets on the homescreen but Linux Launcher will replace this with a command line interface just like you’d find in an Operating System like Linux.

It supports the Android commands as well as a number of shortcuts that can be customized to perform quick actions.

Here are some of the commands that work with the launcher:

uninstall [app]

sms [contact] [text]

call [contact]

calc [expression]

search [google, playstore, youtube, files]

wifi

flash

share [file]

mv / cp [file] [dest]

Linux Launcher might not be for everyone and you might just want to use it to mess with your friends, but it’s worth checking out. You can grab Linux Launcher here.