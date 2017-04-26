Sprint’s Unlimited Freedom plan now awards the 5th line for free

This week Sprint has updated its Unlimited Freedom plan with a limited time offer. New customers who are looking to active four lines via the carrier’s unlimited plan, will be able to get the fifth line for free.
In case you don’t remember, Sprint’s Unlimited Plan awards users unlimited data, talk and text plus 1080p streaming and 10GB of mobile hotspot data per month. By contrast T-Mobile customers have to pay extra for 1080p video streaming and the mobile hotspot option, the carrier notes.
To make things even clearer, this is what you’ll get with Sprint’s new Unlimited Freedom promo. Note that the subscriber is required to sign up with AutoPay, which adds $5 of savings every month:
- Unlimited Data, Talk and Text for $50/month for the first line
- Two lines for $40/line
- Four lines for $30/line
- Fifth line is for free
- Grand total of five lines is $120
The deal is available until June 30, 2018. After this date, pricing will be updated as follows:
- Unlimited Data, Talk and Text for $60/month for the first line
- Line two for $40/line
- Lines three through five for $30/line
- Grand total of five lines is $190
Interested in jumping onboard with an Unlimited Plan with one of the carriers in the country? You can check out our detailed article about the major four options you have at your disposal.