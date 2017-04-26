The Samsung Galaxy S8 home button moves around to prevent burn-in

Samsung decided to ditch the physical home button on the Galaxy S8 in favor of a virtual one, but does that introduce burn-in issues?

Pixels that are always lit up in the same place naturally results in the image being retained and eventually burnt into the OLED display. However, it seems the Samsung thought of this already as it turns out the virtual home button actually moves around slightly.

Don’t Miss: Samsung rolling out software update to fix Galaxy S8 reddish hue issues

The team over at Galaxy Club used tape to surround the image to demonstrate that the virtual home button icon on Galaxy S8 devices actually moves around very slightly.

As you can see from the above image, the home button ever so slightly shifts as to change the pixels that are lit up and therefore avoid any burn-in problems.

So rest assured that using the always on display virtual home button won’t ruin your brand new Galaxy S8.