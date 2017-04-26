Ultimate Coding Bundle: All the training you need in 2017 for $49

HTML and CSS, Javascript, PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails. There are so many coding languages to choose from, each of which has its own merits and places in the world. Nowadays you should know at least one of them, if not more, if you hope to have a career in programming, web design, or mobile apps.

To help get you off on the right career trajectory, our Deal of the Day is a 10-course bundle that gives you everything you need as a new developer. Called the Ultimate Learn to Code 2017 Bundle, we’re offering it for only $49, a savings of 95% from the typical price. With some 80+ hours of education at your disposal, you’ll have lifetime access to the tools.



Features

The Professional Ruby on Rails Developer with Rails 5 : Get an Introduction to Rails 5 & Learn to Build Interactive Web Apps with One of the Most Popular Frameworks on Earth ($200 value)

: Get an Introduction to Rails 5 & Learn to Build Interactive Web Apps with One of the Most Popular Frameworks on Earth ($200 value) Javascript Specialist Designation : Study to Pass the JavaScript Specialist Designation Exam ($199 value)

: Study to Pass the JavaScript Specialist Designation Exam ($199 value) Python for Beginners 2017 : Learn the Swiss Army Knife of Coding Languages ($99 value)

: Learn the Swiss Army Knife of Coding Languages ($99 value) Java From Beginner to Expert : Become a Java Expert, Regardless of Experience ($70 value)

: Become a Java Expert, Regardless of Experience ($70 value) The Complete HTML5 and CSS3 Course : Build Professional Websites: Familiarize Yourself with Two of the Top Web Design Languages ($199 value)

: Build Professional Websites: Familiarize Yourself with Two of the Top Web Design Languages ($199 value) Angular 2 with TypeScript for Beginners : The Pragmatic Guide: This Comprehensive Course Will Have You Building Angular 2 Applications in Minutes ($50 value)

: The Pragmatic Guide: This Comprehensive Course Will Have You Building Angular 2 Applications in Minutes ($50 value) Learn Xamarin by Creating Real World Cross-Platform Apps : Discover the Cross-Platform App Development Platform That Every App Developer Needs to Know ($199 value)

: Discover the Cross-Platform App Development Platform That Every App Developer Needs to Know ($199 value) iOS 10 and Objective-C: Complete Developer Course : Create Over 20 Apps for the Newest Apple Mobile OS ($100 value)

: Create Over 20 Apps for the Newest Apple Mobile OS ($100 value) Learn Fundamental SQL Programming With SQL Server : Build a Foundation with The World’s Most Popular Database Programming Language ($20 value)

: Build a Foundation with The World’s Most Popular Database Programming Language ($20 value) Practical Web Programming 101: With so many languages and tools around, which should you consider? This course helps you figure things out and creates your foundation ($50 value)

Where to Buy

You can purchase the entire bundle of training for only $49 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Worth upwards of $1,200 in total, it can be yours at a discounted rate of 95% off!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!