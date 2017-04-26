We’re giving away a lifetime Pass for Plex!

Today we are excited to announce that we are giving away one LIFETIME PASS to the highly acclaimed home media streaming server PLEX.

The Prize

Plex is an extremely agile piece of media streaming software for the home. It has the ability to transform your PC or NAS into a server that will give users access to all of your films, photos, and music, from a gaggle of devices wrapped inside a beautifully slick interface.

The Plex Media Server is very lightweight and can run on a fairly low-spec machine. A 1.6GHz Core 2 Duo with 1GB of RAM is the minimum requirement to get it going

Plex supports a HUGE range of devices.

These include but are not limited to Android, iOS, Windows OS, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick & TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Android TV, and games consoles like the Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PS4.

The free version will allow you to have free reign of all your own media.

The Plex Media Server is free to use and includes the Plex Web App.

All non-mobile, public apps are free. These include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Plex Media Player, Roku, Smart TVs, TiVo, and game consoles (PlayStation and Xbox).

Mobile apps (Android, iOS, Windows, Windows Phone) can be used for free, but have limitations.

So what are you getting with this LIFETIME PASS I hear you say?

The Plex Pass includes free use of the paid for apps as well as other features and benefits:

Activate all of our mobile apps (Android, iOS, Windows, Windows Phone)

Set up a cloud-based “Plex Cloud” server

Stream trailers and extras for all your content in your movie library.

Use mobile syncing for offline use, camera upload for wireless syncing of photos.

Set up a Plex Home for your family to allow easy switching between accounts and restrict what content you share from your server.

Use DVR functionality to record over-the-air broadcasts into your library.

Get early preview access to new apps and features.

And even more!

A lifetime pass would be looking to set you back $119.99 cash monies.

Cards on the table – I am a huge PLEX advocate, I have created a PLEX-FILLED household and I use it with pride, it just works. If you are looking to have all your media both personal and retail available at a simple touch of a button then this is for you.

How to enter

Entering couldn’t be easier. Below you’ll find a widget with a couple options to enter. The only required option is entering your email address. That’ll allow us to contact the winner once the drawing is over on May 3, 2017. You can get more entries by sending out a tweet and following AndroidGuys on Twitter. You can send out one tweet per day through the widget for more entries.

The contest starts RIGHT NOW and runs through May 3, 2017. We’d like to thank PLEX for providing us with the LIFETIME PASS for this giveaway.

What are you waiting for??!!!

