Amazon Echo Style is a Alexa-powered hands-free camera

Amazon’s popular lineup of Echo products just got a new addition in the form of the Echo Look camera.

The “style assistant” – as Amazon calls it – will help anyone with a huge closet, catalog and sort their outfits. And like in the case of all Echo products, the camera is fueled by the Alexa’s AI wits. Fashionistas can instruct the Echo Look to take full-length photos and videos of their daily outfits via voice, which will be in turn rated based on fashion expert knowledge and intelligence machine learning algorithms.

The Echo Look comes with a built-in LED light, a base mount for attaching it to a wall, and a microphone. The camera works with a companion app that features a Style Check option which allows fashion addicts to compare two looks and rate which is better.

Looks are then stored, so Amazon can get an idea of the user’s preferences and then recommend outfits and accessories which fit that particular style.

Alexa on board the Echo Look is not limited to snapping photos of clothing items, she can also play music, read news or answer queries.

The new style-companion is available for purchase on Amazon, but you’ll need an invitation. For the time being only Prime Members will be able to purchase the Echo Look for a price tag of $199.99.