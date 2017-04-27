Charge your devices anywhere in the world with this $35 portable international voltage converter (Deal of the Day)

Have you ever traveled abroad with a handful of electronics only to find that you can’t charge them up at the hotel? Bet you didn’t realize that not all countries use the same plugs or voltage, huh? It can be quite the pain point to hunt down a converter for your phone. What happens when you have multiple items?

Our Deal of the Day is a BESTEK portable international voltage converter which happens to be some 41% off right now. This unit lets you charge up four devices via USB as well three other US outlets — all at once.

The whole thing packs up nicely in your bag and comes with wall adapters for EU, UK, US, and AU outlets. In other words, it’s the peace of mind you’ll want when traveling anywhere in the world.

Features

Converts 220V input voltage to 110V-120VAC

Comes w/ power adapters for EU, UK, US, & AU outlets for worldwide usage

Equipped w/ three 110V AC US outlets, a power switch & an LED indicator light

Allows charging of four devices simultaneously through USB ports

USB ports stay isolated from the AC power to keep your devices safe

Where to Buy

You can purchase the BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter for only $34.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Normally priced about $60, it’s yours at a discount of some 41% off!

