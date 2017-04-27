Are you the proud owner of a new LG G6 smartphone? What are you using to protect that flagship device? As delicate and sleek as that phone is, the last thing you want to do is drop it or scuff its surface. You’ll want to get a case on that thing as soon as possible.

VRS Design has a variety of cases for the LG G6 which we think you’d be interested in checking out. We were sent samples of four different models and have been testing putting them through their paces. All of them are excellent choices for customers looking to cover up the G6; the variety ensures you’ll find something that speaks to your needs.

High Pro Shield

Slim enough that it doesn’t add too much bulk to the device, this series of case is still strong enough to withstand drops. The textured design is subtle at first blush but upon closer inspection, the hairline brushed back gives it a bit of flavor. The outer layer is a shock resistant TPU while the bumpers are comprised of a polycarbonate that helps absorb bumps. Offered in five colors for about $30.

Crystal Bumper

While the bulk of this series is made of a transparent polycarbonate material, the bumpers accent the design of your G6. Available in five colors: Dark Silver, Shine Gold, Satin Silver, Blue Mist, and Rose Gold, each complements the standard colors of the LG handset. Don’t mistake this case for something generic; it can withstand drops with the best of ’em. About $30.

Simpli Mod

When you want to add a level of sophistication or professionalism to your G6, reach for this series of case. It comes in two colors (black, brown) and dresses the flagship phone up with a stitched PU leather backing. Equally slim as others, its polycarbonate backbone can take a few direct hits. It’s more of a snap-on shell than a case so and offers up easy access to the ports and buttons. About $25.

Layered Dandy

More than just a pretty case, this series lets you carry up to three cards and cash with the aid of sleeves. Whether you select Coffee Brown, Wine Red, or Black, the PU leather classes things up quite nicely. The magnetic clasp ensures you don’t have a flapping wallet opening up on you at inopportune times. About $35.

VRS Design has a large selection of cases for not only LG phones, but Samsung, Google, HTC, iPhone, and much more. Additionally, it has a decent lineup of accessories, too. Shop direct or through various retailers such as Amazon.