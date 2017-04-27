Grab the LG K3 2017 for only $20 from US Cellular

Looking for a new smartphone, but you can only afford to spend the bare minimum on it? US Cellular might just have exactly what you need. Only a few days ago we told you that the ZTE Blade Max 3 landed on the virtual shelves of the carrier for $199 outright, but that’s too much for your budget, you should look towards the new LG K3 2017 instead.

Even if the phone normally costs $90, US Cellular is offering it with an online discount so customers can grab it for the super affordable price tag of $19.99. In order to use the phone, customers will have to jump onboard of a Simple Connect plan, which starts at $35/month. But given that the phone is available on pre-pay, no long term contracts will be involved with its purchase.

When it comes to specs you shouldn’t be expecting anything too mind-blowing. The LG K3 2017 arrives with a 4.5-inch display with 480 x 854 resolution and a Snapdragon 210 processor tucked under the hood. LG also bundles 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage and a 5-megapixel/2-megapixel camera combo.

There’s also LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS and a 2,100 mAh battery onboard. The phone runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and will probably never get Nougat.

As you can see, the LG K3 2017 is nothing to write home about. Even so, it’s a device capable of satisfying you basic technology needs and given that it costs only 20 bucks, we expect it to be quite successful.