Master & Dynamic taps Leica to reimagine its signature headphones

Master & Dynamic and Lecia Camera have come together to collaborate on a number of audio products, including two pairs of headphones, a set of earphones, and a headphone stand.

Instead of starting on a new line of products, these are reimagined versions of Master & Dynamic’s current models. Indeed, the MW40 (over-the-ear), MW60 (wireless over-ear), ME05 (earphones), MP1000 (headphone stand) are getting a top-down redesign with Leica’s design cues.

Fueled by the human desire to explore new worlds of creativity, the Master & Dynamic collection merges the fine art of precision engineering with valuable materials, sophisticated design and detailed sound, to accompany you on your journey through life, whether you are traveling the globe or savoring the moments of everyday life.

Based on the popular Leica Noctilux-M 50mm f/0.95 ASPH lens, the Master & Dynamic for 0.95 Collection look every bit at home in either company’s portfolio. The refreshed models feature the iconic red marker, black smooth grain cowhide, red accents, and the signature Leica knurling.

Whereas most custom designed or refreshed accessories often come with a premium price tag, the new M&D models carry the same sticker as their standard models. That is, of course, when they do go on sale. Look for all four products to debut on May 11 at select Leica stores around the world as well as Master & Dynamic’s website. As a refresher, prices shake out as follows.

MH40 Over-Ear Headphones ($399)

MW60 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones ($549)

ME05 Earphones ($199)

MP1000 Headphone Stand ($59)

We’ve reviewed a couple of Master & Dynamic headphones here (MW50, MW60) and find them to be worth every penny. They may run higher than what you’d normally spend, but they’ll likely outlast anything you’ll consider.