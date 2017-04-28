Galaxy S8 red display fix begins rolling out in the UK

Samsung have started to push a fix for an issue some users are reporting on their Galaxy S8. While not widely reported, some users have found that their S8 screens have a slight red hue.

Samsung clearly think people have a point and have expanded the rollout of a patch to the UK having begun with South Korea yesterday that will allow users to adjust the color balance in the adaptive display settings.

The update is 426MB in size so is quite sizeable to just allow some color balance settings so no doubt includes some general bug fixes identified since the device launched.

Given the rate at which Samsung are distributing this patch, I would expect the US to be getting it very soon.