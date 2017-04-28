Grab a free LG Watch Style with a G6 pre-order

If you are a US resident and are planning on ordering the LG G6 then you should check out a new deal being offered by B&H Photo.

The retailer is offering a free LG Watch Style with each pre-order of the LG G6 that would normally cost you $279.

That means you’ll get the new LG G6 and an Android Wear smartwatch for just $650. Not a bad deal at all, saving you $330.

There’s no word on when B&H Photo will ship the device as it just lists the model as coming soon, but it’s still worth a shot ordering from the retailer if you’re interested in that LG Watch Style offer.