Moto G4 Play vs BLU R1 Plus (Under $150 Smartphone Showdown)

Have $150 to spend on a phone? Here's what this sum of money can get you

Even with the Moto G5 Plus being available, the Moto G4 Play remains a phone that can offer good value for your money. And given that the handset recently received a consistent discount, we thought it might be worthy to bring it to your attention again, alongside one of the latest budget handsets launched by US device maker BLU.

Display

5-inch with 1280 x 720 resolution vs 5.5-inch with 1280 x 720 resolution

294 ppi vs 267 ppi

The main difference between the two phones is that the BLU R1 Plus features a larger 5.5-inch display. Apart from that the two handset feature the same resolution and both come devoid of a physical home button. Instead they rely on capacitive navigation buttons.

Computing power

Snapdragon 410 vs MediaTek MT6737V

1GB/2GB of RAM vs 2GB of RAM

8GB/16GB vs 16GB of internal storage

The Moto G4 Play draws power from a Snapdragon 410 processor – which is a quad-core SoC with four 1.2GHz Corex-A54 cores. The processor inside the BLU R1 Plus is of MediaTek variety – it’s also a quad-core affair but clocked at 1.3GHz.

The Moto G4 Play offers a base version with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage and a more advanced one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, while the BLU R1 Plus ships with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (microSD card slot present for memory expansion up to 64GB). The Moto G4 Play also has a microSD card slot that will help upgrade the memory up to 256GB.

Cameras

8-megapixel vs 13-megapixel

5-megapixel vs 5-megapixel

With budget smartphones such as these, photography isn’t exactly the center focus. However, between the two, the BLU R1 Plus has the more “advanced” 13-megapixel camera with LED flash.

As for the Moto G4 Play it has an 8-megapixel main camera with f/2.2, autofocus and LED flash. Both models take advantage of a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

Software

Android 6.01 Marshmallow vs Android 6.0. Marshmallow

Even if both phones ship out with Marshmallow onboard, the Moto G4 Play is scheduled to receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update in June. As for the BLU R1 Plus, it’s highly unlikely the phone will receive the update.

Battery

2,800 mAh vs 4,100 mAh

The main selling point of the BLU R1 Plus is its big 4,100 mAh battery which should ensure the phone can last a long time on a single charge. And like in the case of most Moto devices, the Moto G4 Play also offers a consistent battery life.

Value

$99.99 vs $159.99

The Moto G4 Play is currently being sold for $99 (down from $149) at B&H Photo Video and BLU R1 Plus can be yours for $159.99. Now if you want a better main camera and a large battery you should probably buy the BU R1 Plus. On the other hand, the Moto G4 Play is a great device (we tested it!) which is bound to get Nougat soon.