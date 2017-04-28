Pick up a pair of u-Jays wireless on-ear headphones and jam out (Deal of the Day)

With the weather getting warmer in much of the country, a lot of us end up outside. Be it working in the yard, riding a bicycle, walking in the park, or collecting Pokemon in our neighborhood, we’re out and about. If you’re like a lot of us here at AndroidGuys, you like to have a soundtrack with you. Or, maybe a podcast or audiobook to enjoy while you multi-task.

Our Deal of the Day today is a pair of u-Jays Bluetooth on-ear headphones. Available in four different color options, you’ll get nearly 25 hours of playback off of a full charge. That sounds like a week’s worth of listening, to us.

These headphones come highly rated; Digital Trends gave them 4/5 stars in its review earlier this year.

Features

  • Take calls, swipe through your favorite songs, control the volume, & more w/ integrated touch controls
  • Listen all day, multiple times, with up to 25 hours of wireless playback time
  • Play w/ your headphones without unintentional interruption using the touch lock
  • Enjoy music the way it’s supposed to be heard w/ excellent sound isolation

Where to Buy

You can purchase the u-Jays Wireless On-Ear Headphones for only $169 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Customers can choose from four color options: Black/Black, Black/Gold, White/Silver, and White/Gold.

