Trading Game wants to make you a Wall Street whiz (Sponsored App Review)

Trading Game is an educational tool for would-be investors who want to learn how to be savvy traders in the financial world. It covers regular stock trading, as well as other trading markets such as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Developer: Finance Illustrated

Cost: Free

Trading Game features several modes that aim to teach you the ins and outs of trading for beginners and also features advanced lessons and tips to expand on what you may already know. The lesson modules feature quizzes that test what you learned and for the correct answer, you get money, not real money of course but in-game money for simulated trading and unlocking more modes.

Other modes include quizzes, which asks you general knowledge based on the learning tab as well as your understanding of financial issues. Also featured is simulated trading, which uses real-time trading data to give you an accurate representation of how your trades will play out. Simulated trading is the most used part of the app, after the learning modules, and does a good job of getting you familiar with trading in real life without having you risk your own money on trial and error.

The app also features a section for helping you find a broker to help you chart your financial path, with ratings and recommendations from top players in the industry.

I have to say that I was surprised by how useful Trading Game actually turned out to be. The depth of the learning tab and what it had to offer was genuinely useful for helping me understand the basics of trading and how the stock market works. I have a very limited knowledge of the world of finance, and even after a few completed modules, I felt like I could more confidently make a successful and profitable stock trade.

If you’re looking for a foot in the door of the world of finance, but don’t want to take the plunge with your own money and risk losing big on a rookie mistake, tools like Trading Game are great resources to help you gain confidence and get off on the right foot. I’d recommend it to anyone interested in learning more about how their money works or looking to get into the business of day trading.

