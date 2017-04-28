Ulefone Power 2 benchmarks tip performance for budget-friendly handset

Ulefone’s latest phone, the Power 2, is a modest step up from its predecessor, improving things across the processor, memory, and storage. Indeed, the new model has a faster octa-core MTK6750T MediaTek processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. What does this do in terms of performance?

As you’ll see in the official Ulefone video below, the Power 2 does fairly well in benchmarks. The Antutu Benchmark testing tool reveals the phone scored more than 44,000; the reading and writing speeds are 270Mbps and 133Mbps, respectively. Not too shabby for a handset that only costs $170, eh?

Outside of the 64GB built-in storage, you can also add a microSD card with up to 256GB of extra space. The metal-clad Ulefone Power 2 packs a behemoth 6,050mAh battery and features a MediaTek octa-core 1.5GHz processor. Running Android 7.0, it offers up a 5.5-inch full HD display, a 16-megapixel rear camera, 13-megapixel front-facing camera, and 64GB of storage. Sold in black, grey, and gold colors, the Power 2 also houses a fingerprint scanner.

If interested in ordering the Power 2, head to AliExpress and grab it for only $169.99. Do so in the near future and you’ll get a gift bag worth up to $40.

Note: North American buyers may want to double check to ensure that the Power 2 is compatible with their respective service provider. While it might work for phone purposes, the data speeds may be less than expected.